Google Play Games 2021.06.27259 APK for Android – Download

Google Play Games is your one-stop gaming dashboard where all the games on your android phone have complied together. The reason we call it a dashboard is that it shows you all of your games in a single place. If those games have Google Play Games support, you can also view things like achievements. It’ll show you all the games you’ve played, the ones you’ve played recently, and the ones you have currently installed.

This app works in sync with the PlayStore for android. This android app supports 4 Tabs at the bottom of the screen.

Home: At the top, all your previously played games are shown. Then comes the instant play apps section which is normally highlighted as the top three instant plays. Instant play apps are played without any additional downloads or installs. Just click and play. Users can play google built-in games on the home screen with a single tap.

Playlists are placed at the bottom of the Home tab. Here the recommended games from Google Play Games are placed according to their genre and theme. So if you want to discover some fun games then this is the place to look. You can find fun puzzle games, along with adventure and sports games.

Library: You can find all your previously played and downloaded games in the Google Play Games library. All the games that are currently on your device along with the ones that you have removed appear in this tab. You can download the uninstalled games with a single tap.

Hub: Hub shows all your game progress for different games. In this section, users can view the latest game updates from other players and developers. So for the latest news go for a quick scroll through the hub. It will hold all the related videos and your recently achieved game awards.

Profile: All your recent Google Play Games achievements are lined up here. Users can view their progress bar along with XP. It will display how many points you require to progress and what you will achieve.

