Google Play Services 21.24.17 APK for Android – Download



Google Play services is an essential app to use Google apps. Other applications like Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram also require play services to work properly on your Android. It also helps to update apps from Google Play Store. This app provides core functionality like authentication to your Google accounts, synchronized contacts, and location services that work in the background.

Google Play services also enhance your app experience. Please note that some Apps may not work if you uninstall Google Play services from your device. This app is also an essential component of the Google Play store.

The main purpose of this application is to authenticate its user. Moreover, it can access its user privacy settings and all kind of location services. This Application also enriches the user experience towards other applications. Offline, it improves the speed of searches and maps. This application improves the working of different apps downloaded from Google Play. Sometimes the Applications/Games don’t work without the installation of Google Play Services. For more information about this, you can visit google support.

This app is a feature of Google Play to update any Google apps or the apps downloaded from the Google Play Store. The purpose of this app is to offer the following functionalities.

Authenticity to your Google services

Synchronization for contacts

Access to the latest privacy settings for the user

High quality

Low power location-based services

With Google Play Services your experience for using apps is also enhanced. It also offers the following benefits.

Fast offline searches

Provision of detailed maps

Improved gaming experience

If you uninstall this app from your android device, the apps may not function properly.

Sometimes an outdated version of Google Play or the Google Service Framework can cause a problem. You should thus check for updates for both of these when you run into trouble for that you have to

First, launch Google Play Store.

Tap on the Menu button located at the top-left of the Play Store menu. It’s represented by an icon with three horizontal lines.

button located at the top-left of the Play Store menu. It’s represented by an icon with three horizontal lines. Tap My apps & games and you’ll see a list of pending updates. Find and download the latest version of Google Services Framework if available.

and you’ll see a list of pending updates. Find and download the latest version of if available. Open the left menu again and tap Settings . Scroll to the bottom of this page and tap the Play Store version to check for updates to the Google Play app.

. Scroll to the bottom of this page and tap the to check for updates to the Google Play app. Restart your device and then launch the Play Store again.