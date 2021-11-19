Google questions if Jonathan Kanter can be impartial.

Google on Friday asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether a new high-profile official representing Google’s competitors needed to withdraw from an investigation and lawsuit against the company.

In a letter to Justice Department leaders, a lawyer outside Google said Jonathan Cantor’s past work was “questionable” to company critics because of Jonathan Cantor’s past actions. Google noted the work done by Yelp and the News Media Alliance, which represents publishers, including the New York Times Company.

“Mr. Cantor’s previous statements and the actions of competitors representing the cases brought by the department raise serious concerns about his ability to be impartial,” Peter Schotenfels, a Google spokesman, said in a statement.

Mr Cantor, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this week as an assistant attorney general for no-confidence, has long been a behind-the-scenes player in the argument against the tech giants.