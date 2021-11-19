Google questions if Jonathan Kanter can be impartial.
Google on Friday asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether a new high-profile official representing Google’s competitors needed to withdraw from an investigation and lawsuit against the company.
In a letter to Justice Department leaders, a lawyer outside Google said Jonathan Cantor’s past work was “questionable” to company critics because of Jonathan Cantor’s past actions. Google noted the work done by Yelp and the News Media Alliance, which represents publishers, including the New York Times Company.
“Mr. Cantor’s previous statements and the actions of competitors representing the cases brought by the department raise serious concerns about his ability to be impartial,” Peter Schotenfels, a Google spokesman, said in a statement.
Mr Cantor, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this week as an assistant attorney general for no-confidence, has long been a behind-the-scenes player in the argument against the tech giants.
Google’s attorneys said Mr. Cantor represented Yelp in a no-confidence motion filed against Google, led by a group consisting of the Justice Department. Google also claims that Mr. Cantor – led by Texas – has represented critics in its investigation into the advertising technology business.
The Justice Department declined to comment. Mr. Cantor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The request is the latest attempt by a tech company to discredit regulators investigating their practices. Facebook has asked Federal Trade Commission Chairperson and renowned technology critic Lina Khan to withdraw from the agency’s lawsuit against the company. Amazon has also said that Ms. Khan should be excluded from any no-confidence motion against the company.
While federal officials are expected to avoid real or perceived conflicts of interest, experts say Mr. Cantor’s situation may be different because he does not change sides in cases against Google. Instead, he is arguing the same concerns on behalf of the government since he became a Google opponent on behalf of a private client.
Google has also said that Mr Cantor had made previous statements criticizing Google in which he had “biased” whether or not he had violated the no-confidence motion. Failure to recall Mr. Canter could “add fuel to the fire of suggestions that the department’s actions could have a profound effect on Google’s competitors,” said law attorney Hogan Lovells, a Google lawyer in Virginia Gibson.
