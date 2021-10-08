Google Reader is still inactive, but you can now ‘follow’ RSS feeds in Chrome on Android

Google Reader is still defunct, but its spirit lives on in the “follow button” for Chrome that Google first started using in May. The RSS tracking feature was limited to the experimental Canary versions of Chrome on Android, but today the company has started enabling it on stable versions of the browser, According to Adrienne Porter Felto, director of engineering at Chrome.

You can follow through to subscribe to a site’s RSS feed via the browser’s three-dot menu and update it in your Chrome app. The sites you’re following will appear in a tab called “Following,” which is located alongside Google’s “For You” tab of recommended articles. The feature isn’t available on iOS yet, so I can’t see it on my phone, but Felt shared some screenshots of what it looks like on Android so you can get an idea.

It’s not clear how many people already have access to the new feature by default, but you can enable it yourself by entering chrome://flags in your address bar and turning it on under Web Feeds, Felt writes.

Chrome Follow button is currently a mobile-only feature (iOS and desktop versions are coming), which will surely frustrate some Google Reader power users. Still, it’s good to see Google keeping the RSS fire alive in some way. This makes the Chrome app even more crowded in terms of features, but if you’re looking for a free, low-fuss way to keep up with some of your favorite sites, it looks like Google’s once again Ready for that option again.