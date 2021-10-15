Google removes 93,550 items in August, Ku controls 38,456 content piecesUSA’s Internet Search Engine Google removes 93,550 content pieces in August in India says Compliance Report

US Internet search engine Google said in its monthly transparency report that it received 35,191 complaints from users in August 2021 and removed 93,550 content based on these. On the other hand, the domestic social media platform Ku actively controlled 38,456 items during this period.

In addition to user complaints, Google removed 651,933 content in August in an automated process. Earlier in July, Google had received 36,934 complaints from users and based on these, 95,680 content was removed. In July, 5,76,892 materials were removed through an automated process. The US-based technology company gave this information in compliance with India’s IT regulations, which came into force on May 26. Google said in its latest report that it received 35,191 complaints from individual users in India in August, based on which 93,550 content was removed.

These complaints pertain to third-party content and were found to violate local laws or individual rights, the report said. Some of the complaints were related to intellectual property rights violations, while others sought to ban materials on grounds such as defamation, the report said. Requests for removal of materials under several categories including copyright (92,750), trademark (721), imitation (32), fraud (19), court order (12), graphic sexual material (12) and other legal requests (4) it was done.

Social media platform Ku said in its compliance report that in August it actively handled 38,456 content and received 4,493 complaints from users during this period. Ku said that during this period it took steps to proactively control 38,456 posts, of which 1,220 posts were deleted and while the remaining 37,236 were taken “other action”.

