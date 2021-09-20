Google reportedly has a second foldable in the works

It appears that Google is internally testing a second foldable Pixel smartphone 9to5googleare sources of. The device is said to be in development with the codename “JumboJack”, which is referred to in a future version of Android 12. 9to5google Identifies as “Android 12.1”. This is the latest foldable codename we’ve heard on Google, following reports of another device called “Passport.”

Not much is known about the form in which Jumbojack can be taken, but 9to5google There are some key details. It looks like it has two screens, one of which gets disabled when the device is folded. This suggests that we are looking at a design similar to Samsung’s foldable, which combines a smaller external screen with a larger internal folding display. However, there’s no word on the screen size or internal specs.

A “hamburger style” design?

Interestingly, there is speculation that the JumboJack codename may be a reference to Jack in the box’s Jumbo Jack cheeseburger, an implication being that the phone turns “hamburger style” like the Z Fold as opposed to “hotdog style” like the Z Flip. Will give But, as with foods, it’s best to take that speculation with a pinch of salt.

Unlike Passport, which was reportedly on track for a late 2021 release by the end of June, there is no indication as to whether or when JumboJack will see a commercial release. There’s a possibility it could just be an internal prototype, designed to help build foldable functionality like better multitasking into Android. Regardless, its existence suggests that Google is more serious about foldables that it initially appeared as the company is ready to produce its first true major competitor with the Pixel 6.