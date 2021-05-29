Google reportedly made it difficult for smartphone users to find privacy settings



Unredacted paperwork in Arizona’s lawsuit in opposition to Google present that firm executives and engineers had been conscious that the search big had made it laborious for smartphone users to preserve location data non-public, Insider reported.

The paperwork counsel that Google collected location information even after users had turned off location sharing, and made privacy settings difficult for users to find. Insider additionally studies that the paperwork present Google pressured cellphone producers into conserving privacy settings hidden, as a result of the settings had been standard with users.

Arizona Lawyer Normal Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit in opposition to Google final Could, alleging the corporate illegally tracked Android users’ location with out their consent, even when users had disabled location monitoring options. The lawsuit advised Google saved location monitoring working within the background for some options, and solely stopped the observe when users disabled system-level monitoring.

Earlier this week, a choose ordered elements of the paperwork within the case to be unredacted in response to requests from commerce teams Digital Content material Subsequent and Information Media Alliance, Insider reported. The unredacted paperwork present one Google worker requested if there was “no manner to give a 3rd get together app your location and never Google?” including that it didn’t sound like one thing the corporate would need revealed to the media, in accordance to Insider.

Google didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark Saturday. The corporate stated in an announcement to GadgetClock final yr that Brnovich had “mischaracterized our companies” within the lawsuit.