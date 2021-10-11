Google rumored to have ‘Pixel Pass’ Apple One

Google is set to announce a new subscription bundle called “Pixel Pass,” which will pair a new Pixel device with an extended warranty and premium subscription to several Google services. The unconfirmed bundle is detailed in a leaked image Published by Brandon Lee. It’s unclear how much the Pixel Pass will cost, but documents suggest it will be sold with the purchase of a Pixel device via Google Fi and the Google Store.

As Lee notes, the Pixel Pass appears to combine elements of Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program (which provides iPhones via monthly subscription payments with an extended warranty) and its bundle of Apple One subscription services. Pixel Pass may be offered as a way to ease access to all of these services as well as provide you with the peace of mind of an extended warranty. Pixel Pass may also offer discounts compared to paying for services in person, although there is currently no indication of how much Pixel Pass might cost.

Pixel Pass: This appears to be a mix of an iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone and an Apple One subscription every year. It includes YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, Extended Warranty, and is affiliated with Google Fi.#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/iU7VTc16vS — M Brandon Lee | This is today’s technology (@thisistechtoday) 10 October 2021

From the docs, it looks like the Pixel Pass will combine four subscriptions: YouTube Premium or YouTube Music, Google One, Play Pass, and Google Fi. These services include video and music streaming, cloud storage, app subscription bundles, and mobile network coverage. There’s no mention of Google Stadia, the search giant’s cloud game streaming service.

The leaks suggest that the Extended Device Warranty will function similar to Google’s current Preferred Care or Device Protection services, providing protection against damage from accidental and mechanical breakdowns. Currently, Preferred Care is only available in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, while device protection is only available with US-only Google Fi service. This suggests that the Pixel Pass may only be a North America option.

There is no mention of which Pixel phones will be offered with the Pixel Pass. But looking at the Pixel 6 event to be held on October 19, it seems that the Pixel Pass will be introduced alongside the new flagship smartphone.