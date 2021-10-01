Google says Bing users search Google more than anything else

According to a lawyer working for Alphabet, Google’s parent company, “Google” is “by far” the most searched word on Bing. According to bloombergGoogle, while trying to reverse its $5 billion antitrust fine from the European Union, argued, as evidence that people use Google by choice, not coercion.

Google’s good faces belong to the European Commission, which says Google has abused its position as the maker of Android. The regulator says Google will have to stop forcing handset makers to pre-install Chrome and Google Search if they want to have Android. Google’s reasoning? That most people will use its search engine anyway.

According to data compiled by SEO company Ahrefs, “google” is actually the most searched word worldwide on Bing. It is followed by “YouTube,” “Facebook,” “Gmail,” and “Amazon,” but it trails the runner-up by nearly 5 million searches. If we look only at the US figures, Facebook is number one, Google is at number three. At first glance, it seems that people are using Microsoft’s search engine to reach Google.

Bing is the seventh most searched word on Bing in the US

But wait a minute. According to data from Ahrefs, “Bing Homepage Quiz” is Bing’s fifth most searched term in the US, and “Bing” itself is at number seven. The search engine’s own name is its tenth most searched word globally. What’s going on here?

Well, part of it could be due to omission. For Microsoft Edge (and Internet Explorer before that), Bing is the default search engine – if you type something into the bar that isn’t a URL, it will take you to the Bing results page. If you’ve ever seen someone who isn’t particularly good with computers, try visiting a website you might know where it’s going. For many people, typing in “Google” and clicking the first link that comes up is how they access Google, and it’s the same for Facebook, YouTube, and any other website they try to visit. Why bother adding a .com at the end when you can usually get what you’re looking for with an extra click?

Please do four additional keystrokes to type .com

Of course, most tech folks know why this isn’t the best route – I’ve personally had to help relatives who got the virus because someone created a malicious ad that pops up on Google when searching for a popular website. Pops up as the first result. But that’s how few people access the web. The numbers are also potentially strengthened by Bing’s integration with the Start menu search bar. If you click on one of the web results, it’ll take you straight to Microsoft’s search engine (and people can search there for “Google” a lot, given the popularity of Google Chrome).

Asked if it could verify what Bing’s most searched term is, Microsoft said it had nothing to share. Google didn’t respond either ledgeComment request.

Whether it helps or harms Google’s argument is really for the judge to decide. It’s simply ridiculous that, at least partly, Microsoft’s default search may have helped Google argue against the massive fines it proposed for it. Its default search.