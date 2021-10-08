Google Search adds guitar tuners to its smorgasbord of built-in features

Google Search now has a handy built-in tuner, so you can use the microphone on your phone or computer to tune the guitar, Android Police Report. To access the feature added this week, just search for “Google Tuner.” The interface is similar to the dozens of guitar tuning apps that are already available. You play a string on the guitar, and Google will detect the note you’re targeting, and ask you to “tune up” or “tune down” as needed.

Like other guitar tuning apps, the effectiveness of Google’s tuner depends on the hardware you’re using. My iPhone 12 Pro (via Safari) or the Windows desktop with the Blue Snowball USB microphone (via Edge) had no trouble listening and helped me tune up an unamplified electric guitar, but a more affordable Android one The device I’m currently reviewing (with Chrome) don’t pick it up at all. Your mileage may vary radically.

Like most other guitar tuner apps, I don’t think the Google search feature is going to eliminate the market for dedicated hardware tuners from the likes of Korg or Boss. This is heavily dependent on the quality of the mic in your device, and there’s no way to simply plug an electric guitar in to avoid worrying about background noise. But if you need to tune in in a pinch, a Google search has you covered now.