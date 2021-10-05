Google seeks document production against one of its biggest public critics

Late Monday, Google filed for a court order to submit documents from longtime Google critic Luther Lowe as part of its ongoing federal antitrust case, US v.

The offer stems from an apparent breakdown in negotiations between Google and Lowe’s employer, Yelp. Yelp has agreed to document the production from several of its employees, but has particularly protested at Lowe’s, leaving Google to ask the court for a subpoena that would coerce email archives and other documents.

“Yelp can’t deny Google the documents it needs to protect itself”

“The allegations, imagined and advanced by Mr. Lowe of Yelp against Google, are a central part of the government’s case,” the filing reads. “Now that the government action that Yelp advocated in its communications is underway, Yelp cannot deny Google the documents it needs to protect itself.” The 51-page filing, such as many in the case of antitrust, contains several corrections.

As vice president of public policy at Yelp, Lowe has long been a leading voice pushing for antitrust action against Google, even tracking support for action against the search giant. Also launched an email newsletter called “This Week in Google Antitrust”. In public statements, Lowe’s has specifically focused on the search neutrality case against Google, alleging that the company uses the power of Google Search to co-opt and overwhelm content directories like Yelp. .

This isn’t the first time Google has used antitrust proceedings to force competitors to produce documents. In July, the company pushed for significant new document production from Microsoft after the company shared hundreds of thousands of documents with prosecutors before filing a lawsuit.

Neither Google nor Lowe’s responded to a request to comment on the filing.