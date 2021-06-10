Google Seeks to Break Vicious Cycle of Online Slander

For a few years, the vicious cycle has spun: Web sites solicit lurid, unverified complaints about supposed cheaters, sexual predators, deadbeats and scammers. Individuals slander their enemies. The nameless posts seem excessive in Google outcomes for the names of victims. Then the web sites cost the victims 1000’s of {dollars} to take the posts down.

This circle of slander has been profitable for the web sites and related middlemen — and devastating for victims. Now Google is attempting to break the loop.

The corporate plans to change its search algorithm to stop web sites, which function underneath domains like BadGirlReport.date and PredatorsAlert.us, from showing within the listing of outcomes when somebody searches for an individual’s identify.

Google additionally lately created a brand new idea it calls “recognized victims.” When folks report to the corporate that they’ve been attacked on websites that cost to take away posts, Google will routinely suppress related content material when their names are looked for. “Identified victims” additionally consists of folks whose nude pictures have been printed on-line with out their consent, permitting them to request suppression of express outcomes for his or her names.