Google Sheets 1.21.242.04.30 APK for Android – Download



Google Sheets app gives you access to the sheets tool from Google. Using this app you can create, edit, and share Google sheets with your office or personal contacts all you need is a Gmail id. Common formatting options are available to improve the look of your spreadsheets such as colors, number formatting, and borders.

The sheets app from Google enables its users to collaborate and contribute to sheets in real-time. This means that you and your colleague can edit, review and create functions on the shared sheets while other people watch your edits improvements that you make on the shared sheet via google account sync and its Drive.

Download the Google Sheets app

Migrating from Excel to sheets is very easy as it helps you to manage .xlsx file types easily. Download the app by clicking on the download button above. Install the APK file once the download finishes and your app will be ready. You can access your sheets from a computer, Android, iOS, or windows device and everything is automatically saved to the cloud.

To create a new spreadsheet open the app and find the plus icon. This will create and open your new document, spreadsheet, or presentation. You can also use some relevant templates that premade and ready to use within the app. Using them will save you alot of time and effort. Read more about Google Sheet Shortcuts.

Editing options will appear in a menu after you select text. Touch one to take action such as to copy something long press to select and choose the relevant option of cut, copy, or paste special. Text copied and pasted from one spreadsheet into another will be pasted without formatting. Touch a cell to select it.

Move the blue markers to expand the number of cells that are selected. And honestly, the app is best suited to view and review the sheets but when you try to edit it on a mobile screen it becomes a hassle. Let others know what you think of the app. Rate and review the app down below.