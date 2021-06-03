Google Shows Kannada As Ugliest Language, Removes It After Outrage; Tenders Apology





Bengaluru: Kannada as reply to a question in Google on ugliest language in India sparked an outrage on Thursday and the Karnataka authorities stated it could concern a authorized discover to the tech chief, whereas that reply gave the impression to be a gaffe. With folks expressing their indignation and leaders reducing throughout occasion traces slamming Google, it rapidly eliminated Kannada “because the ugliest language in India” and apologised to the folks saying the search outcome didn’t replicate its opinion. Additionally Learn – After Fb, Now Google and YouTube Say Will Comply With India’s Digital Guidelines

Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Tradition and Forest, Aravind Limbavali informed reporters {that a} authorized discover could be served to Google for displaying such a solution to that query. Later, he took to Twitter to precise his outrage and demanded an apology from Google to Kannada and Kannadigas. Additionally Learn – Google Brings 4 Upgrades To Password Supervisor In Bid To Improve Safety

Kannada language has a historical past of its personal, having come into existence as many as 2,500 years in the past, the minister stated and added that the language has been the delight of Kannadigas via the ages. Additionally Learn – Google’s GiveIndia to Present Money Help to Households Hit Hardest by Covid-19 Disaster. Deets Right here

Displaying Kannada in poor gentle “…is merely an try by Google to insult this delight of Kannadigas. I demand an apology from @Google ASAP to Kannada, Kannadigas. Authorized motion can be taken in opposition to Google for maligning the picture of our lovely language!” Limbavali tweeted.

When contacted, a Google spokesperson stated, “search isn’t at all times excellent. Typically, the best way content material is described on the web can yield shocking outcomes to particular queries.”

“We all know this isn’t superb, however we take swift corrective motion once we are made conscious of a problem and are regularly working to enhance our algorithms. Naturally, these aren’t reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologise for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments.”

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy denounced Google in a collection of tweets for the outrageous reply to the language query. He sought to know why Google “behaves in an irresponsible method” when it comes to language.

Others together with the BJP’s Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan slammed Google and requested it to apologise. Sharing the screenshot of the search on his Twitter deal with, Mohan stated Karnataka is dwelling to the good Vijayanagara empire and the Kannada language has a wealthy heritage, an excellent legacy and a novel tradition.

“One of many worlds oldest languages, Kannada had nice students who wrote epics a lot earlier than Geoffrey Chaucer was born within the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia.”