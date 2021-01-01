Google Stadia will support Android TV and Nvidia Shield on June 23rd



Google is increasing the provision of its Stadia sport streaming service to extra TVs and streaming units later this month. The primary model of Stadia on Chromecast with Google TV is launching on June 23rd, greater than eight months after the machine launched with out official Stadia support.

Alongside Chromecast with Google TV support, Stadia will even be out there on numerous Android TV units on June 23rd. Not each Android TV machine is supported, however Nvidia’s Shield TV units have made the checklist. Right here’s the official support checklist:

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Sensible TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Professional

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Machine

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935 / 805 Collection Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

For those who don’t see your Android TV machine listed, you should still be capable of get Stadia working. You’ll be able to decide into experimental support to play Stadia, simply by putting in the Stadia app from the Play Retailer and hitting proceed on the opt-in display screen. Android TV units will want a suitable Bluetooth controller or Google’s personal Stadia Controller to play Stadia.