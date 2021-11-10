Google Temps Fought Loss of Pandemic Bonus. And Won.
Ned McNally, a temporary worker at Google’s data center at Council Bluffs in Iowa, received a notice in August that he would receive a बो 200 weekly bonus for the end of the year for working a full week. This was a response to the shortage of workers who were destroying businesses during the epidemic.
But by October, Mr McNally and about 250 other data center temps had stopped receiving payments, despite meeting weekly attendance limits.
According to an email sent to Modis employees, a unit of Adecco, Google’s largest staffing agency, the payment raised a red flag with Google administrators and the bonus program was terminated. Then, on October 27, Modi said that the extra payments had been terminated and that the workers would not be reimbursed for the full 40 hours worked.
What happened next was unusual for many temps and contractors in the technology industry: Google and its staff agency backed down.
Mr. McNally is one of Google’s temporary workers, a member of the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA, which was formed earlier this year to protect workers and put pressure on the company to act ethically. The union now has more than 800 members – still less than 1 percent of the company’s workforce – including full-time employees as well as Temps and contractors.
Following the cancellation of the bonus program, alphabet union members working as temps in Google data centers began organizing a coordinated response last week to protest Modi’s decision. But last Friday the company said it was resuming the program.
“The union has definitely strengthened the resolve of the people to stand up for the cause,” he said. McNally, 27, who earns $ 15 an hour as a data center technician, joined the union when he began working on the Google facility in March.
The workers bombarded the management with more than 100 messages and emails, demanding an explanation as to why they were not being paid. They arranged a video conference for 130 workers to discuss what else could be done, including drafting a letter of complaint. Some workers even talked about stopping work, which would be extremely unusual in the technology industry.
Just minutes before the planned video conference with the union, the Modi manager sent another message announcing the end of the bonus program. He said payments would resume next week, temporary workers would be reimbursed and the program would continue until December 19.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Modi did not respond to a request for comment.
Modi supplies a number of temps operating in Google’s 14 US data centers. Most facilities are located in states without Google’s large offices and in remote areas with access to affordable, renewable energy. When lobbying politicians, Google often places these centers as examples of jobs created by the company.
In a written statement, Google stated that the $ 200 weekly bonus program was set by Modi and was placed on “temporary hold” due to “billing errors and miscommunication”. The issue has been resolved and workers have started getting bonuses, the statement said.
The organized response offered a template on how well-paid and well-behaved workers’ unions in tech companies would be able to use their strengths to support their neighbors’ temps and contractors’ workplace rights. The union told the temporary members that they would support any action they chose and would help in drafting a possible letter as well as help Modi organize the workers.
“Google’s two-tier employment system is designed to exploit workers,” said Parul Kaul, president of the executive council of the Alphabet Workers’ Union. Google and other Alphabet subsidiaries. “
For many years, Google has relied on a large workforce of temporary and contract employees to meet its labor needs. While Google’s parent company Alphabet has more than 150,000 full-time employees, the number of temps and contractors is even higher. The supply and management of these workers depends heavily on companies like Adecco to free the company from the employer’s legal obligations.
This is not the first time that Google and its staff agencies have paid temporary workers less. Earlier this year, Google admitted that it was using out-of-date pay rates for temps in several countries around the world in possible violations of the Equal Pay Act.
Jade Coleman, 19, said she began working as a temp for Modi at Google’s Iowa data center in July. They say their task of diagnosing the facility’s computer hardware is similar to that performed by Google’s full-time staff at the facility. They are on a three-month contract and are told three days before the expiration date whether their contract will be renewed.
He said, “I go to the floor and work like a full time Googlers. “But I’m seen as a little more disposable.”
#Google #Temps #Fought #Loss #Pandemic #Bonus #Won
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.