Google To Add A Warning Feature To Some Search Results – New feature coming in Google, will ‘alert’ users on search results

Whenever someone needs any information, they get information through Google. Google answers all the questions in a few seconds. However, due to wrong search on Google, many people have also got into trouble. Google is just a search engine and it shows the same things or results to the people, which are present on the Internet. In such a situation, apart from correct information, wrong information is also available on the Internet. Now Google is bringing a new feature, in which it will tell users whether their search results are trustworthy or not. Along with this, he will also give warning to users on wrong search.

fact checking system

According to the report, Google is going to start a fact checking system for search results, which will check their authenticity. According to the report, this system will also enhance the quality of Google search results and the information it provides. However, it will be difficult to fact check for breaking news in this. In this situation, he will give a warning to the user that this information is new, so it is difficult to check its veracity. In addition, it will indicate to the user that the fact-checking algorithm needs more time to establish the authenticity of the search result.

Google has made some changes in its system

This new feature of Google is being started in America. At the same time, the company says that soon it will be started in other countries as well. For this, Google has made some important changes in its system. Through these changes, it will be known that which topic is changing rapidly and the information received from many reliable sources is not included till now. Apart from this, Google is trying to remove wrong information from its search results page. The testing of this feature has started from last week.

