Google to launch own Tensor processor by end of 2021

Google’s own Tensor Processor For years, Google has been using Qualcomm company’s processors in its Android devices. But now Google will launch its own processor by the end of 2021. Google named it Tensor is kept. Gadgets lovers around the world are excited about this new launch of Google.

New Delhi. Google is the largest tech company in the world. It is also known as Alphabet Inc.. Along with making Android smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and other gadgets, Google also has many important services. Like Google Search, Google Maps, Google Translate, Google Chrome, YouTube, Gmail, Google Wi-Fi etc. . Along with this, Google also provides different services for photos, calendar, chatting / messaging, documents to its users. Apart from all these, Google provides many other facilities.



If we talk about smartphones, then the smartphones running on Google’s Android operating system have made a splash all over the world. Apart from big companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, there are many other companies that make Android smartphones. Even Google makes Pixel series smartphones.

But if it is noticed, Qualcomm’s processor has been used for more than 15 years in all Android smartphones. In such a situation, recently Google announced on its official Twitter account that by the end of 2021, Google will launch its own processor. Google has named it Tensor. This processor will first be used in Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Both these smartphones will be launched by the end of 2021, which Google has given in its tweet.

Here’s a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor – the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel. Meet:

📱 #pixel6

📱 #pixel6 Pro Both are coming later this year. We’ll tell you a little about them in this (1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WC — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

Google company CEO Sundar Pichai also gave information about this by tweeting. He told that the Tensor processing chip has been in the making for 4 years and will be launched with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro by the end of 2021. He has described this as the biggest discovery in the company’s Pixel so far.

So excited to share our new custom Google Tensor chip, which has been 4 yrs in the making (📎 for scale)! Tensor builds off of our 2 decades of computing experience and it’s our biggest innovation in Pixel to date. Will be on Pixel 6 + Pixel 6 Pro in fall. https://t.co/N95X6gFxLf pic.twitter.com/wHiEJRHJwy — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 2, 2021

Google announced results

Qualcomm is the world’s largest manufacturer of wireless chips and processors for smartphones. But Qualcomm’s shares have also declined after Google announced the launch of its own processor. In such a situation, a Qualcomm company spokesperson has said that Qualcomm will continue to work closely with Google on all current and future projects based on the Snapdragon platform.

Reason behind Google launching its own processor

Google has not given any reason behind launching its own processor. But in 2020, Apple started using its own processor instead of choosing Intel’s processor for its Mac devices. In such a situation, this can be a big reason behind Google launching its own processor, because both Apple and Google companies are in each other’s competition.

The future of Google’s Tensor processors

For the time being, Google has said in its announcement that Google’s tensor will be used only in its new smartphones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But if it gets a good response, Google is also likely to abandon Qualcomm and switch to tensor processors entirely. The success of Tensor Processor could propel Google to new heights in the world of technology.