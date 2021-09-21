Google to spend $2.1 billion on Manhattan office building

Google announced Tuesday that it would spend $2.1 billion to buy a sprawling Manhattan office building on the banks of the Hudson River, further cementing the tech giant’s rapidly growing presence in New York City and the city beset by the pandemic and change. will provide a glimmer of optimism. for remote work.

The purchase price of the building, St. John’s Terminal, is one of the largest transactions for a building in the United States in recent years and comes after Google bought other large properties in Manhattan, a large East Coast complex. Coming together. company.

Even before the pandemic, the four firms making up the so-called Big Tech – Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook – had rapidly increased their operations and workforce in New York. Their expansion during the pandemic has been one of the few bright spots for the city as it tries to drive economic recovery in the pandemic.

Google was already leasing 1.3 million square feet of property. The company has 12,000 corporate employees in New York City — one of its largest satellite offices outside its California headquarters — and said Tuesday that it plans to hire another 2,000 employees in the city in the coming years .