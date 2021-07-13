Google Translate 6.20.0.02.383428762 APK for Android – Download

Google Translate app allows you to get instant translations on the go while you travel to a different part of the world. You can also use it to translate words that you come across on your mobile. Whole sentences can also be translated straight by capturing a photo or by pasting the selected text in the app search bar. You can always take an added tour of Google Translate if you are a beginner.

Translate between 103 languages by typing.

Tap to Translate: Copy text in any app and your translation pops up.

Offline: Translate 59 languages when you have no Internet.

Instant camera translation: Use your camera to translate text instantly in 38 languages.

Camera Mode: Take pictures of text for higher-quality translations in 37 languages.

Conversation Mode: Two-way instant speech translation in 32 languages.

Handwriting: Draw characters instead of using the keyboard in 93 languages.

Phrasebook: Star and save translations for future reference in any language.

Google Translate can be a very handy app for avid travelers. When traveling to non-English speaking communities such as China or Japan. You can always pop up your mobile and translate for basic communication such as getting or asking for directions. Google Translate app will still keep you updated when you go to remote areas without any network.

When you download and install the app it will ask for certain permissions such as:

Microphone for speech translation.

Camera for translating text via the camera.

SMS for translating text messages.

External storage for downloading offline translation data.

Accounts and credentials for signing-in and syncing across devices.

But still, you will need to download and test Google Translate app for yourself in order to get a hold of the features. Overall performance and the results it offers are pretty smooth and quick. Will definitely recommend it if you don’t have the basics of the required targeted language. Will make your life really easy. If you need help then head over to Google support.