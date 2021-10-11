Google TV is adding personalized profiles and watchlists soon

By adding custom profiles, watchlists, and personalized Google Assistant support, Google TV is making watching something less chaotic in a multi-user home.

Previously, Google TV supported the ability to sign in to multiple Google accounts to be able to use services with multiple accounts. But the content suggestions, watchlist feature and Google Assistant functionality were all based on the activity of the primary account holder. With a personalized profile, each user’s recommendations, watch lists, and Google Assistant responses will be tailored to their own interests and activity.

A Google spokesperson told ledge That profile will begin rolling out to Google TV on Chromecast as well as TCL and Sony’s Google TV next month. To streamline the experience, Google said any downloaded app and credentials can be used across different profiles. The company had earlier introduced children’s profiles on Google TV earlier this year.

Image: Google TV

After the profiles come out next month, Google will separately offer “glaceable cards” on ambient mode. When that support comes on, a passive TV can display personal information like weather, news and sports stats, along with other information customized for you. This screen will also display shortcuts for things like podcasts, music, and photos.

Separately, the Mobile Remote app for Google TV that launched on Android last month will soon be available in the Google Home app on Android and iOS, the company said. ledge.

Profiles, an updated Ambient Mode, and expanded support for virtual Google TV remotes — for those times when Couch eats your streaming stick — follow news this week that Google TV added support for Philo to its Live TV tab. Is. Previously limited to YouTube TV ($65 per month) and Sling TV ($35 per month), Philo is now the most affordable live TV alternative to Google TV and starts at $25 per month.