Google TV rolls out Sling TV integration for cheaper streaming



Google TV, which affords one of many cleanest streaming experiences to cord-cutters, simply vastly improved its dwell TV choices — which is to say, customers even have choices now. Whereas the “Stay” tab was beforehand restricted to Google’s personal expensive dwell TV streaming service, YouTube TV, the corporate has launched a cheaper different with a Sling TV integration.

The businesses confirmed to GadgetClock that the added assist for Sling TV marks the primary non-Google dwell TV integration for the platform, and that’s important. Whereas fairly good, YouTube TV prices $65 per thirty days earlier than any further add-ons or leisure subscriptions like Starz or HBO Max supplied by the service. Sling TV, in the meantime, begins at $35 per thirty days for both of its two base plans: Orange for sports activities and household content material or Blue for information and leisure.

Now, that’s to not say that Sling TV, Hulu with Stay TV, or Fubo TV customers couldn’t entry their dwell TV companies on the platform — you completely can by merely navigating to your designated dwell and linear app. However Google has a particular Stay tab up on the highest that makes navigation a breeze, and this tab was beforehand solely out there to subscribers of its YouTube TV service.

Now, nonetheless, anybody who desires their dwell TV baked immediately into their Google TV expertise has one other, extra reasonably priced possibility. Whereas Sling TV’s plans supply round half the channels that YouTube TV does — round 30 to 45 versus YouTube TV’s greater than 85 channels — the service additionally affords filth low-cost bundle add-ons beginning round $6 for respectable customization.

Google TV is at present out there on Sony’s 2021 Bravia XR TVs and Google’s newest Chromecast gadget, with the platform quickly to launch on TCL TVs. To allow the function inside the Google TV expertise, hyperlink your Sling TV plan to your Google account within the Google Dwelling app. After Sling TV’s been linked by Google Dwelling, a Stay tab ought to seem up high within the Google TV navigation bar.