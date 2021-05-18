Google Unveils Exciting Updates to Make Collaboration Seamless





New Delhi: Tech large Google on Tuesday launched practically a dozen updates to make collaboration extra seamless within the distant work and studying period amid the pandemic. Customers can now current their content material to a Google Meet name on the net instantly from the Doc, Sheet, or Slide the place they're already working with their workforce.

"Within the fall, we're bringing Meet instantly to Docs, Sheets, and Slides on the net, so folks can really see and listen to one another whereas they're collaborating," mentioned Erika Trautman, Director, Google Workspace, on the primary day of the digital Google I/O developer convention.

Sundar takes the stage at #GoogleIO, sharing how we're constructing a extra useful Google for everybody. pic.twitter.com/uYwqgrMIRM
— Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Google at the moment provides dwell captions in 5 languages, with extra on the best way. “We’re introducing dwell translations of captions later this 12 months, beginning with English-language dwell captions translated into Spanish, Portuguese, French, or German, with many extra languages to observe,” the corporate introduced.

Good canvas is a brand new expertise in @GoogleWorkspace that makes Docs, Sheets and Slides extra versatile and linked, together with:

– @ mentions

– Checklists

– Pageless codecs

– Assisted writing

– Emoji reactions in Docs 👏

— Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Listed below are 5 main bulletins made on the Google’s developer convention, also referred to as Google I/O occasion:

Groups can now leap from a dialogue in Google Chat instantly to constructing content material collectively. “Creating and modifying Sheets and Docs from Google Chat rooms is already dwell in our internet expertise, and we’ll allow it for Slides within the coming weeks,” Google mentioned. Google additionally launched new sensible chips in Docs for advisable recordsdata and conferences. “With our new pageless format in Docs, you’ll find a way to take away the boundaries of a web page to create a floor that expands to no matter machine or display you’re utilizing, making it simpler to work with extensive tables, massive photographs or detailed suggestions in feedback,” the corporate mentioned. To gauge the workforce’s reactions as you’re employed collectively, Google can be introducing emoji reactions in Docs within the subsequent few months. Beginning this week in Docs, checklists can be found on internet and cellular. You’ll quickly find a way to assign guidelines objects to different folks and see these motion objects in Google Duties, making it simpler for everybody to handle a challenge’s To Do listing. “Coming quickly, we’ll additionally introduce desk templates in Docs. Matter-voting tables will permit you to simply collect workforce suggestions whereas project-tracker tables will enable you to seize milestones and statuses on the fly,” Google mentioned.

(With inputs from IANS)