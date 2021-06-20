Google Users Account Will No Hacked Security Is Being Increased

New Delhi. To search anything on the Internet, everyone takes the help of Google. In today’s time, we use Google search engine extensively. To know the answer to any question, people immediately search Google and get an accurate answer. Security is going to increase soon for the users of the world’s most popular Internet search engine Google. Google is going to launch a new feature to reduce the security concerns of its users. With the help of this feature, users will automatically get enrolled on two-step verification. Now users’ accounts cannot be hacked. Google has recently given information about this. Let us tell you that for the last few days, many types of questions were raised about the security of users on the Internet.

Use the same password for multiple accounts

Google’s Director of Product Management, Identity and User Security, Mark Risher, told in a blog that you may not know but passwords are a big threat to your online security. It is also very easy to steal it. He said that it is very difficult to remember and preserve it. Many people believe that the longer and more complex the password, the more secure it is. But in many cases it is very risky. He said that 60 percent of users in America have come to the fore of using the same password on multiple sides. With this, if the password of a single site is hacked, all accounts can be at risk.

Facility to upload up to 1000 passwords at a time

Let us tell you that Google’s two-step verification is already present. There is an option to activate it. Google is now going to make this feature mandatory. However, no date has been set about it yet. Google recently launched a new password import feature. In which the user is being given the facility to upload up to 1000 passwords to Google’s manager at a time from various third party side. Password Import Password Manager and Security Check in Two Step Verification Now you will get online security like anywhere. Along with this the password will also be easy to remember.