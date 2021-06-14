Google Voice 2021.06.14.380923060 APK for Android – Download



Google Voice is a (VoIP) phone service. You can use the service to make and receive phone calls, as well as send text messages. You can also use it to forward calls from one number to another. But beware as this service is limited to a few countries across the globe and you will have to check if it’s supported in your country.

If you’re someone who’s looking for a cheap way to get a business phone or an alternative to your home phone. Google Voice is a great way to get things done without any expensive subscriptions. But still, you would require an active internet connection as this app works on the VoIP principle.

Using the Google Voice app to make and receive calls

You will need to start by downloading and installing the Google Voice app which you can do by clicking on the download button above. The great thing about Google Voice is that it’s affordable. As long as you use it to communicate between your Google Voice number and other U.S. numbers it will be totally free to place calls and send texts.

When placing calls to other numbers you will need to add credits that you can purchase with Google Pay. When you sign up for the first time with your Google Id. You have the option of using your own phone number that you can port to the service or getting a new one. Picking a new number is very easy just enter the desired area code, choose a number, and pay the fee.

Setting up voice mail comes next. When you get a voicemail on Google Voice, you’ll be able to access it in the app. And get a transcript of it in your e-mail. It’s a great way to communicate if you live in a supported area and when you go on a holiday you would need to use a VPN. Let us know if you liked the app by rating and commenting below.