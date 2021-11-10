Google Wants to Work With the Pentagon Again, Despite Employee Concerns

Three years after an employee revolt forced Google to abandon the Pentagon program that used artificial intelligence, the company is aggressively pursuing a major deal to provide technology to the military.

The company’s plans to enter into a potentially lucrative agreement, known as Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, could stir up their outspoken workforce and test management’s determination to meet employee demands.

In 2018, thousands of Google employees signed a letter condemning the company’s participation in a military program called Project Maven, which uses artificial intelligence to interpret video images and could be used to target drone attacks. Google management complained and agreed not to renew the contract after it had expired.

The outcry led to Google creating guidelines for the ethical use of artificial intelligence, which prohibits the use of its technology for weapons or surveillance, and rapidly transformed its cloud computing business. Now that Google has positioned cloud computing as an important part of its future, the new Pentagon agreement bid could test the limits of the AI ​​principles that set it apart from other tech giants that routinely seek military and intelligence work.