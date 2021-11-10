Google Wants to Work With the Pentagon Again, Despite Employee Concerns
Three years after an employee revolt forced Google to abandon the Pentagon program that used artificial intelligence, the company is aggressively pursuing a major deal to provide technology to the military.
The company’s plans to enter into a potentially lucrative agreement, known as Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, could stir up their outspoken workforce and test management’s determination to meet employee demands.
In 2018, thousands of Google employees signed a letter condemning the company’s participation in a military program called Project Maven, which uses artificial intelligence to interpret video images and could be used to target drone attacks. Google management complained and agreed not to renew the contract after it had expired.
The outcry led to Google creating guidelines for the ethical use of artificial intelligence, which prohibits the use of its technology for weapons or surveillance, and rapidly transformed its cloud computing business. Now that Google has positioned cloud computing as an important part of its future, the new Pentagon agreement bid could test the limits of the AI principles that set it apart from other tech giants that routinely seek military and intelligence work.
The military’s initiative to modernize the Pentagon’s cloud technology and support the use of artificial intelligence to take advantage of the battlefield replaces a deal with Microsoft that was canceled this summer during a long legal battle with Amazon. Google did not compete with Microsoft for the deal, following a scuffle over Project Maven.
The restart of the Pentagon’s cloud computing project has given Google a chance to jump into the bid again, and the company is preparing to submit a proposal to defense officials, according to four people familiar with the matter who were not allowed to speak publicly. . In September, Google’s cloud unit declared emergency “Code Yellow”, giving it priority, an internal designation that allowed the company to remove engineers from other assignments and focus them on military projects, two of them said.
On Tuesday, Google Cloud Unit CEO Thomas Kurien, Charles Q. Brown, Jr., met with senior Air Force personnel and other senior Pentagon officials to defend his company, the two men said.
Google said in a written statement that it is “firmly committed to serving our public sector customers” with the Department of Defense and will “evaluate any future bidding opportunities accordingly.”
The deal now replaces the now-defunct Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, Pentagon cloud computing contract, valued at 10 billion over 10 years. The exact size of the new agreement is unknown, although it is half-term and will be awarded to more than one company, not just one provider, such as JEDI.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But Pentagon’s rules regarding outside access to sensitive or classified data may prevent you from seeing how Google’s technology is being used.
The Department of Defense said it would solicit proposals from limited companies that could meet their needs. “As this is an active acquisition, we cannot provide any additional information related to this effort,” said Russell Gomere, a spokesman for the department.
After a late start to selling cloud computing technology to other organizations, Google has struggled to bridge the gap between Amazon and Microsoft, the two largest cloud computing businesses. To bring in more customers, Google hired Mr. Kurien, a longtime executive of software company Oracle, to take over the business in 2018. They increased the size of Google’s sales staff and led the company to aggressively compete for new contracts. , With military deals.
But Google employees continue to oppose some of the work done by the cloud unit. In 2019, he condemned the use of artificial intelligence tools for the oil and gas industry. A year later, the company said it would no longer develop custom AI software to extract fossil fuels.
Google began work on Project Maven in 2017 and is preparing to bid for JEDI. Many Google employees believed that Project Maven represented a potentially lethal use of artificial intelligence, and more than 4,000 workers signed a letter urging Google to withdraw from the project.
Soon after, Google announced a set of ethical principles that would control the use of its artificial intelligence. Google will not allow its AI to be used for weapons or surveillance, its chief executive Sundar Pichai said, but will continue to adopt military agreements for cyber security and search and rescue.
A few months later, Google said it would not bid on the JEDI deal, although the company is unlikely to make any difference in signing the deal: the Maven experience had strained relations between Google and the military, and Google lacked some security. Certificates required to handle classified data.
Google’s cloud business has recently done other things with the military. Since last year, Google has signed an agreement with the US Air Force to use cloud computing for aircraft maintenance and pilot training, as well as the US Navy agreement to use artificial intelligence to detect and predict facility and ship maintenance needs.
Some Google employees believed the new agreement would not violate the terms, said a person familiar with the decision, as the agreement would enable normal use of its cloud technology and artificial intelligence. The principles will not specifically follow Google AI which can be applied to “weapons or direct injunctors”.
Lucy Schumann, a professor of science and anthropology at Lancaster University whose research focuses on the use of technology in warfare, said that with so much money at stake, it would not be surprising if Google faltered in its commitment.
“This demonstrates the fragility of Google’s commitment to stay out of the big merger between DOD and Silicon Valley,” Ms. Suchaman said.
Google’s efforts continue because its employees are already pressuring the company to cancel its cloud computing agreement with the Israeli military, called Project Nimbus, which provides Google services to government agencies throughout Israel. In an open letter published last month by The Guardian, Google employees called on their employer to cancel the contract.
The Department of Defense’s attempt to transition to cloud technology is embroiled in a legal battle. The military operates outdated computer systems and billions of dollars have been spent on modernization. He turned to US Internet giants, hoping companies could quickly and securely move the Department of Defense to the cloud.
In 2019, the Department of Defense awarded JEDI contracts to Microsoft. Claiming that Microsoft did not have the technical capacity to meet the military’s needs, Amazon claimed to have blocked the deal, and former President Donald J. Trump misrepresented the decision because of his animosity with Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s executive chairman and owner of The Washington. Post.
In July, the Department of Defense announced that it could not wait to resolve the legal battle with Amazon. He rescinded the JEDI agreement and said it would be replaced with a joint combat cloud capability.
The Pentagon also noted that Amazon and Microsoft are the only companies that have the technology to meet their needs, but said it would conduct market research before rejecting other competitors. The Department of Defense said it plans to reach out to Google, Oracle and IBM.
But Google officials believe they have the ability to compete for a new contract and expect the company to tell the Department of Defense whether it is eligible to bid next week, said two people familiar with the matter.
The Department of Defense had previously said it expects the deal to be completed by April.
