Google warns two billion Chrome users, know what is the danger to billions of people using the Internet and how to protect –

Google has issued a warning to its two billion Chrome users. Attacks on the browser are increasing rapidly, as well as many new hacks have also been confirmed. Google has revealed in a new blog post that 25 new risks have been discovered in the past two weeks. Of these, seven are reported as ‘high’ level threats. Linux, macOS and Windows users are all affected by these threats. In this matter, they should be alert immediately.

According to a Forbes report, Google is currently restricting information about these hacks to upgrade Chrome users. As a result, given the new high-level threats, we have some caution going forward.

In response to these new threats, Google has released a major new update, version 96.0.4664.45, for Chrome. Google says that “it will be implemented in the coming days/weeks.” This means that then you will not be able to protect yourself immediately.

To check your security, go to Help Settings. From there you navigate to Google Chrome. If your Chrome browser is listed as 96.0.4664.45 or higher, you are safe. If the update is not yet available for your browser, make sure you check for the new version regularly.

After updating, you will need to restart your browser to be safe. This step is often overlooked. The specialty of Google is that it keeps on releasing solutions immediately after the high level attacks become aware. They only take effect if billions of users restart their browsers later.