Google Will Shut Down Bookmarks In Sep-google Map Features Will Effect

After 30 September, users will not get the support of Google Bookmarks. In such a situation, the company is asking its users to export the bookmarks.

Tech giant Google is going to shut down its 16 year old service in India. According to the report, Google Bookmarks will be closed for all users on September 30, 2021. According to a banner running on the page of Google Bookmarks, after September 30, users will not get the support of Google Bookmarks. In such a situation, the company is asking its users to export the bookmarks. If you also want to export bookmarks, then you can export your data by going to google.com/bookmarks and tapping on ‘Export Bookmarks’.

Some features of Google Maps may be affected

Due to the shutdown of the Bookmarks service, some features of Google Maps are expected to be affected. These features of Google Maps are still present in Google Bookmarks. Both Google Maps and Google Bookmarks apps are in sync. In such a situation, the ‘Starred’ location of the users will be deleted due to the closure of the bookmarks. However, things are not completely clear about it. At the same time, as reported by 9to5Google, the list saved by Google Maps should be switched to sync only with ‘Starred’ list bookmarks.

How to save places on Google Maps

Google Maps has a feature that allows users to add their favorite places to a list that can be viewed later. For this, users will have to open Google Maps. After this, by setting Business, Place or Latitude and Longitude, you have to search the place and then save your list. With this, users can find those saved places.

Star and website name will be visible

Even if a website has embedded maps from Google Maps, users can still save them in Google Maps. For this, users have to tap on that website. After this, to extract the information of that place, you have to tap on that place on the map. After that click on save and select the list. After this, the name and star of that website will be visible on the desktop and mobile app of the user.