Google Will Start Attaching Brand Logos On Emails – Now your Gmail will never be hacked, Google is bringing new security service

Many times hackers hack the email id of the users. Keeping this problem of its users in mind, Google is bringing a safety service.

Tech giant Google keeps on releasing new updates and features for its users. However, with the increase in the use of the Internet, the incidents of hacking and cybercrime have also increased. Many times hackers hack the email id of the users. But now users need not panic. Keeping this problem of its users in mind, Google is bringing a safety service, which will soon be rolled out for everyone. Actually, Google is bringing this safety service in Gmail under the name of the brand logo.

use of BIMI

Giving information about this upcoming safety service, Google said that Brand Indicator for Message Identification (BIMI) has been used in it. With the help of this feature, email will get more security. In this, when an organization’s logo is sent on email, it will appear in the inbox of the users. In this, a technology named Domain Based Message Certification Reporting and DMRC will be used. Through this service, it will help to reduce phishing emails. Google had joined the work group for BIMI in the year 2019.

Also read- New feature coming in Google Messages, OTP messages will be automatically deleted

The logos of these companies will be visible in the email

The service will display the logos of companies that use the sender policy framework or domain identify mail to authenticate emails. Sendern Policy Framework and DKIM email certification technology are used to control spammers.

Also read- Android 12 users will now be able to play games without downloading, know how

Spam and phishing can be ended

Giving information, Google said that when the certified email passes all these rules of Google, then GMAIL will start showing the logo in the slot located in the UIM. In this, logos are seen in small circular design slots. It helps companies get their newsletters certified and more, including email offerings. Through this, spam and phishing etc. can be eliminated.