google workspace update: Stop sending emails, sir! Google’s latest update will change the experience of using Gmail; Call-chatting is also possible-stop sending emails google new update gmail call-chatting experience will also change completely

google workspace update: Stop sending emails, sir! Google's latest update will change the experience of using Gmail; Call-chatting is also possible

Contacting each other via e-mail will be a thing of the past in a few days. Yes, because a big update from Google will change a lot. A Google update has recently been announced that will make a big difference to the way Gmail users interact with each other. The Gmail service will allow users to enhance their interactions using the app. With over 1.5 billion users, Gmail will soon add the ability for other users to make direct calls to their mobile phones, chat with them, join group discussions and more. All this can be done without leaving Gmail.

No need to switch to another tab-app

This means that once the Gmail update is credited to your user’s account, you won’t need to move to another tab, app, or service to perform any of the tasks mentioned earlier. Google updates for the workplace include adding Google Chat for Gmail Inbox users, as well as new tabs for Google Meet and Spaces. Google Meet and Google Chat are familiar names, while Google Space is a service for group discussions that allows threaded discussions, such as Slack.

What are the benefits, you can also see

However, the biggest advantage of this new Gmail update is the ability to make calls (or start meetings) directly from your inbox. Instead of dialing through your contact list for a phone number, or opening another app, you can use Google users’ email addresses to make quick calls without leaving the website or mobile app. This means that users who want to leave a message via chat instead of a more formal email can click on the Chats tab in Gmail and send a message to a contact. This message will sync with other devices, such as their phones, which also have the Gmail app installed.

Users can receive calls not only on the phone but also on the computer

“At a time when popular services like WhatsApp are still working to bring support for multi-device functionality, Google Workspace updates allow Gmail users not only on their phones but also on their phones,” explains Sanj Ahri, senior director of product management here. Gmail. Will also allow receiving calls on the computer. “Soon you will be able to call team members directly from one chat at a time. This will ring the device running on their Gmail mobile app and send the call chip to the chat on their laptop, so they can easily answer. Delivered from any device.”