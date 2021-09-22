Google’s $2.1 Billion Bet on Manhattan Office Space

It pointed to the growing dependence of the New York economy on the tech sector at a time of decidedly mixed forecasts for the city. How other industries adapt to the combination of remote and in-person work is likely to determine how the office market changes – and how those changes affect the city’s economy.

No other city has quite a ride on the changing workplace as does New York. As my colleagues Matthew Haag and Nicole Hong point out, New York’s economic recovery may depend on commercial real estate, not just the millions of dollars that tenants pay to rent office space. Before the pandemic, office buildings were a magnet for 1.6 million workers every day, from chief executive officers to patrons. The ripple effect of the money they spent on everything from morning coffee to quick lunches to shopping at nearby stores supported thousands of other businesses.

Companies shifted to remote work in the pandemic as office buildings became empty, those businesses were established. And many of the big cultivators that once kept them running have dwindled.

Major New York employers such as JPMorgan Chase have abandoned thousands of square feet, which contributes to a glut: About 19 percent of Manhattan office space is available for rent, a record high, according to real estate services firm Newmark. Which is almost twice the average rate. last decade.

Even the Empire State Building, a city within a city that was once the epitome of an urban way of working, is facing potential vacancies.