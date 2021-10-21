Google’s Android 12 Update Released, Your Smartphone Will Be ‘Superfast’; Many new features will be added

Google has released the update for Android 12. In which many features have been added and will be added further with other updates. Android 12 has just been updated for Pixel phones. It measures around 1.69GB in size, which isn’t huge even for a mid-range smartphone. Android 12 brings a new design language which aims to enhance the personalization on Android devices. It also has privacy controls, which allow sharing of location with third party apps.

Google has officially introduced Android 12 with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This update has been released for Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5A. The Pixels are the same phones that were launched in India a few months back. A big part of this Android 12 UI overhaul lays on the home screen. Long press on it brings up option to Wallpaper, Style menu and new Widgets menu. The Wallpapers & Styles menu is where you can change the new themes for Android 12.

takes care of privacy

Apart from this, a widget menu has been given. In which you can use the new services of Google. The latest Android version also includes fluid speed and more animations for a refreshingly cool experience. What’s special about it is that the button for History is located at the bottom of the notification tray, and tapping on it opens a separate section that talks about the most recently dismissed and all your notifications within the last 24 hours.

This history will only show you compact notifications you see in the tray, and tabbing on it will simply open the app’s notification menu. New privacy centric changes have been included in Android 12. A new privacy dashboard is provided to detail permission settings and what data is being accessed by which app.

This will also be special features

You can search not only apps, but also people and conversations within apps. Tapping on a message result takes you directly to the chat window in that particular app. Tapping on Privacy in Settings will now show all privacy related controls in one place. Under Security, gives information about which item has been used from your phone in 24 hours. You can revoke camera access, microphone access, and more for each app by simply swiping up on a toggle. There is a new Game Dashboard which has some gaming-related features.