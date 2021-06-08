Google’s first folding Pixel is apparently still on track for a 2021 reveal



Google might have shied away from a Pixel Watch, however a Pixel Fold still very a lot appears to be on the way in which — following a leak final August that exposed the corporate was planning to launch its first folding Pixel cellphone in late 2021, Korean business website TheElec is now reporting that Samsung will start manufacturing of folding OLED panels this October for Google, Vivo and Xiaomi’s upcoming folding telephones, all of which can reportedly be revealed late this 12 months.

Google hasn’t precisely saved its folding cellphone ambitions a secret; in 2019, it revealed patent functions for its personal folding screens and admitted it had been prototyping them for fairly a while, telling CNET that it didn’t have “a clear use case but.” However now, it seems Google has a foldable, codename “Passport,” that may very well be practically able to announce. 9to5Google even noticed a new reference to it final month in Android 12’s code, alongside different codenames believed to be the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a 5G. TheElec says it’ll have a single 7.6-inch panel that folds inward, whereas Vivo’s upcoming cellphone could have a 8-inch foremost display and a 6.5-inch outer show. It didn’t point out the dimensions of the brand new Xiaomi cellphone’s display.

It’s not clear whether or not a Pixel Fold would truly include a show designed by Google itself, although it’s doable; Samsung acts as a contract producer for many different corporations, producing a few of Apple’s homegrown processors. Both manner, one portion of the display’s sandwich might still largely belong to Samsung itself: ETNews experiences that Samsung will provide its proprietary ultra-thin cowl glass (which is technically made by German producer Schott) to different smartphone producers, and Google is anticipated to make use of it.

Xiaomi already introduced a folding cellphone earlier this 12 months, the Mi Combine Fold, however it sounds prefer it’ll have a second one. TheElec additionally experiences Oppo can be delaying a new foldable cellphone to 2022, with a 7.1-inch foremost display and a smaller one between 1.5 and a couple of inches diagonally.