Google’s Gmail censorship cost GOP candidates $2B since 2019, Republicans say, citing new study



First in Fox: Google’s Gmail has spent more than 2 2 billion on Republican candidates since 2019, according to research shared exclusively with Gadget Clock Digital by the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senate Committee.

Republicans, based on a study from North Carolina State University, concluded that the vast majority of emails from Gmail Democrats allow access to a user’s inbox when more than two-thirds of messages from conservative candidates are marked as spam.

The study found that “Gmail retains emails from the majority of left-wing candidates in the inbox (

“Big Tech is silencing conservative voices and working actively against Republicans for multiple cycles. Google’s e-mail suppression – which affects GOP’s fundraising and GOTV efforts – is another serious example. Silicon Valley oligarchs are suppressing independent political discourse.” ” – RNC Chairman Rona McDaniel, NRSC Chairman Senator Rick Scott and NRCC Chairman Congressman Tom Emmer said in a joint statement.

Google rejects research results.

“Political affiliations have absolutely no effect on the classification of mail in Gmail and we have rejected this suggestion, which has been published in phases across the political spectrum for many years,” a Google spokesperson told Gadget Clock Digital after publishing the study earlier.

“Mail classification in Gmail automatically adjusts to the preferences and actions of Gmail users. Gmail users can transfer messages to spam or any other category,” a Google spokesperson continued. “Gmail automatically adjusts the classification of specific emails according to the actions of this user.”

Conservative candidates raised $ 737 million in 2019 and 2020 from Gmail users on the Republican fundraising platform WinRed. Because, according to the survey, only 32% of fundraising emails were distributed, Republicans estimate they missed a $ 1.5 billion contribution during the 2020 election.

So far during the 2021-2022 election cycle, Republicans have collected $ 249 million from Gmail users. The GOP Committee estimates that their candidates have therefore been deprived of $ 529 million in contributions due to Gmail’s filtering algorithm.

