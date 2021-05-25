Google’s new Fuchsia OS arrives first on old Nest Hub



Google’s long-awaited Fuchsia OS is beginning to quietly roll out on its first client system, the first-generation Nest Hub, 9to5Google stories. Google’s work on Fuchsia OS first emerged in 2016, and the open-source working system is notable for not being based mostly on a Linux kernel, as an alternative utilizing a microkernel referred to as Zircon. “You don’t ship a new working system day-after-day, however immediately is that day,” tweeted a Google technical lead on the Fuchsia OS venture, Petr Hosek.

Whereas the rollout on the Nest Hub (which initially launched because the Google Residence Hub earlier than being renamed) begins immediately, the entire launch course of will take a number of months. It’ll come to customers within the Preview Program first, earlier than slowly releasing extra broadly. We’ve identified for some time that the working system has been examined on the Nest Hub, and earlier this month extra proof for a launch emerged due to a Bluetooth SIG itemizing that confirmed the Nest Hub operating Fuchsia 1.0.

Though the Nest Hub will swap its present Solid OS for Fuchsia OS, 9to5Google notes that the expertise is prone to be virtually an identical, and most customers are unlikely to even discover the swap.

All of this raises the query of what precisely Fuchsia OS is supposed to realize. Google calls it a “production-grade working system that’s safe, updatable, inclusive, and pragmatic.” We all know that the OS might ultimately energy laptops and smartphones (Google was noticed testing it on the Pixelbook again in 2018, and extra just lately it proposed an answer for the way it might run Android and Linux apps), however Fuchsia is just not meant to be a one-for-one alternative of Android or Chrome OS.

“Fuchsia is about simply pushing the state-of-the-art by way of working methods and issues that we study from Fuchsia we are able to incorporate into different merchandise,” Android and Chrome chief Hiroshi Lockheimer stated cryptically in 2019. Google’s good show is unlikely to be the final system and even form-factor to obtain an replace to Fuchsia OS. However the actual implications for the swap would possibly take longer to emerge.