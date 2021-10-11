Google’s plans for Fuchsia OS teased in job listing

Google says “it’s time” to bring its mysterious Fuchsia operating system beyond smart displays to “additional smart devices and other form factors,” according to multiple job listings first spotted 9to5google. Fuchsia is Google’s newest operating system that was released earlier this year for the company’s first-generation Nest Hub.

There has been much speculation about Google’s plans for Fuchsia, which, unlike Android and Chrome OS, does not use a Linux kernel (it uses a microkernel called Zircon instead), and whose purpose is still quite unclear. Despite being public for more than five years. When it came to the Nest Hub it was more or less functionally identical to the earlier software. The new job listing provides some clues about what’s next for Fuchsia.

Coming to this “additional form factor and use case”

For starters, it looks like Google now has a name called the “Fuchsia Devices team” working on the operating system, giving some indication of the importance of the software internally. A job listing notes that this team is “responsible for ensuring that we can successfully apply the Fuchsia Platform to real-world products that make a difference to Google and our users.”

Meanwhile, this same listing notes that Google is working to bring “additional smart devices and other form factors” to Fuchsia, which confirms that it is under development for devices beyond smart displays. it’s not entirely surprising 9to5google Previously reported on an OS running on a smart speaker.

There is no mention of what exactly these new form factors are, but as seen by one of the job listings (which have since been removed) 9to5google Mentions that the devices will have “Chromecast, video conferencing and machine learning” capabilities. in this context, 9to5google Notes that “Chromecast” may refer to devices that let you “cast” video from another device for playback instead of a dedicated Chromecast dongle that plugs into the back of a TV.

Finally, there’s a tantalizing hint that Fuchsia may be running or negotiating non-Google partner hardware in the third job listing for someone who will “ensure that Fuchsia is bringing maximum value to partners”. and fuchsia-based products.” Google has a long history of working with partners to bring Google software to non-Google hardware, and has previously partnered with companies like JBL and Lenovo on their smart displays.

None of these pointers provide concrete information about what’s next for Fuchsia. But considering how low-key the operating system is even five years after its announcement, we’ll take what we can get.