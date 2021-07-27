Google’s profits soar as revenue rises 62 percent.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, just achieved in three months what it took until recently a whole year to win. It’s a level of growth companies of its size rarely, if ever, achieve, but the pandemic has erased all limits on tech companies.

The research and advertising firm on Tuesday reported record second-quarter earnings and earnings, justifying the enthusiasm of investors who have doubled its stock market value since the start of last year. The excellent results pushed equities up slightly in the secondary market.

Alphabet said it made a profit of $ 18.5 billion, or $ 27.26 per share, for the quarter. As recently as 2015, he’s been doing less than that all year. Analysts didn’t see it coming, estimating on average that the company would only earn $ 19.14 per share of profit. Even the most optimistic analyst only forecast $ 24.43.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google, attributed the results to “a rising tide of online activity.” Revenue increased 62% to $ 61.88 billion from a year ago, an unprecedented level of increase since the company’s rapid growth around 2005, when it was still a start-up.