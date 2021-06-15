Google’s Workspace is now available for all Gmail users; rolls out new features like Spaces- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Google’s Workspace is now available for all Gmail customers; rolls out new features like Areas- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Google has not too long ago introduced modifications to its Workspace suite of apps and providers. Previously often called G Suite, Workspace is now free for all shopper Google accounts utilizing providers that embrace Gmail, Docs, Chat, Drive, Calendar, and so on. Google additionally shared that its newest messaging app, Google Chat, shall be available for all shopper accounts. First introduced in 2017 as “Hangouts Chat,” Google Chat was unique to Google Workspace/GSuite. The tech large may draft Google Chat service as a shopper chat app and can ultimately substitute Google Hangouts.

We’re bringing #GoogleWorkspace to everybody 🎉. Keep related, get organized and obtain extra collectively. Allow the built-in expertise in Google Workspace by turning on #GoogleChat → https://t.co/flbvgU8g7X pic.twitter.com/PKTEYzHl8K — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) June 14, 2021

Google Chat is functionally the identical as Hangouts. The distinction being that Google Chat has extra trendy shoppers and in contrast to Hangouts, it is going to hold working for the foreseeable future. The premier shares cross-compatibility with Google Hangouts—your contacts and messages in a single app will present up within the different.

One other modification is the rollout of the Gmail interface and a new Google Chat characteristic known as “Areas”. It appears to be an replace to Google Chat’s group chat characteristic, previously known as “Rooms” and presently, “Areas”.

Google’s weblog publish vaguely mentions that Google Chat Areas will embrace “new features like in-line subject threading, presence indicators, customized statuses, expressive reactions, and a collapsible view”. There’s nothing clear as to what is altering and what modifications have been made.

Areas picture reveals some adjustments to the Gmail interface. Google’s weblog reveals a new Gmail interface with a white content material space and grey borders. The sidebar, the highest search, settings area, and the right-side panel are all grey.