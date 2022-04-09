GOP congressman drafting bill requiring schools to tell parents if kids being taught ‘gender identity’



First in Fox: A New Jersey Republicans are drafting federal legislation that would require parents to tell schools whether their children are being taught “gender identity and sexual orientation.”

Following reports that Garden State’s second-grade students will need to be taught gender identity-related topics, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, RNJ, announced Friday that he would introduce the bill

“Instead of teaching our second-grade students math, science, and reading, Governor Murphy and the state of New Jersey are threatening the safety and security of our schoolchildren,” Van Drew said in a press release first obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

For New Jersey, 2nd grade students need to learn about GENDER IDENTION in the fall, anxious parents

“While every child should go to school and feel recognized and comfortable, we should not compromise the safety of our young children by allowing them to use any restroom or changing room regardless of their actual gender,” he continued. “The whole country witnessed the horrific incident in Loudoun County, Virginia, late last year, where a girl was sexually abused in a girl’s restroom by a boy dressed as a girl.”

Van Drew said it explodes New Jersey to make lawmakers work to “protect our voters and the American people” and “do exactly the opposite.”

“These kids are young,” says Van Drew. “They are concerned about improving their reading and writing. Not learning about gender identity and sexual orientation.”

The Republican congressman, a former Democrat, says parents are rightly “angry” and that the state’s “policies and guidelines are pushing parents out of the equation related to their child’s education, and that this is doing the government best.”

Van Drew said parents “deserve to be told about what their children learn in school” and he would bet that the state’s “exclusion” of educating six-, seven- and eight-year-olds about sexual orientation before exploding was “outrageous”, “unbelievable”. “And” just wrong. “

“In response to these fundamental principles raised by the state of New Jersey, I am drafting a federal response by enacting legislation that requires parents to be aware of any classroom discussions regarding gender identity and sexual orientation,” the congressman said.

“This law would require the written consent of the parents and if a school receiving federal education funding fails to do so, they will lose that federal funding,” he continued. “This frenzy must end, and we must protect the children of our country and protect the right of parents to make decisions about their children’s education.”

Van Drew’s announcement comes as New Jersey is set to implement the state’s new, stronger sex education guidelines this fall.

The standards list “performance expectations” for second-grade students, including “discussing how people express their gender and how gender roles can limit stereotyped behavior.”

Garden State educators are preparing to implement education standards, which were established in 2020 but do not need to be implemented until September 2022.

A school district in the state has distributed sample lesson plans that indicate that first graders may be taught that they may have a “boy’s part” but may feel “like a girl”.