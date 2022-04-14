GOP eyes fresh shot at NY governor’s seat after latest Dem scandal



With other Democrats embroiled in scandal, New York Republicans are feeling more optimistic that they will be able to historically overthrow the Nile State in November and win control of the governor’s office.

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after being accused of bribery in an alleged public corruption scheme, less than a year after Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

“I really believe that New York is ready to elect a Republican governor this year,” Republican Nicole Maliotakis, RNY, told Gadget Clock Digital. “And I know it sounds crazy because we’re an irresistible democracy, but look at what happened in Virginia. Look at what happened in New Jersey – almost.”

Republican Gov. Glenn Yankin won a landslide victory over former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November, much to the chagrin of parents concerned about education. And Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy won a very close-up consolation victory over Republican Jack Siattarelli last year that wasn’t even on the national radar as a competitor.

Republicans have argued that the ground for change in New York is ripe, after a string of scandals in Albany, economic collapse from COVID-19, a crime spike, mass exodus and high inflation.

“How much longer will it take New Yorkers to change course?” Dr. Maliotakis.

“[With] The destruction we have witnessed in our city and in the one-party rule of our state – I think this election is the last chance to save our state. “

Benjamin, 45, is the latest New York politician to be caught in a scandal. Federal authorities allege that he negotiated a corruption deal with a real estate developer and ordered a ভ 50,000 state grant to a non-profit organization controlled by the developer. In return, the developer funneled several thousand dollars into Benjamin’s campaign accounts.

“It’s a common story of corruption,” said Damien Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Tuesday.

Benjamin, through his attorneys, denied the allegations and promised to prove in court “why his actions were commendable, not criminal.”

Attorneys James de Gutta and William J. Harrington said in a statement that “there has never been such a federal case in the United States.” “Brian supported a $ 50,000 grant to the Friends of Public School Harlem. Every dollar was to buy supplies for Harlem’s public school students. There was nothing inappropriate about this grant.”

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hutchul has accepted Benjamin’s resignation following his arrest. He chose Benjamin, a state legislator who, when he became governor, took over Cuomo as his second-in-command.

“While the legal process is ongoing, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as lieutenant governor,” Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday. “New Yorkers deserve absolute trust in their government, and I will continue to work every day to provide for them.”

Opponents of Hochul have cast him as a bad verdict — sandwiched between two democratic scandals.

GOP spokesman Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor, said Hochul had either “collaborated or had lunch” with scandals surrounding his colleagues in office. He said Hochul should never have chosen Benjamin in the first place.

“I believe that his support for the refund of money from the police agenda should have disqualified him last summer,” prisoner Harlem told politician Gadget Clock Digital. “And fast forward in recent times, it’s hard to say that last week when Kathy Hutchul was asked about all these reported investigations and scandals. [surrounding Benjamin] … that Hochul’s play call was three times down and to cover him. And that was last week. “

The last Republican to win the governorship of New York was George Pataki, who served from 1995 to 2006. In addition to Zeldin, other Republicans running for governor are Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson, Michael Carpinelli, Derrick Gibson and Chris Lord. Zeldin was ahead in the recent vote. Preliminary election is on June 28.

Benjamin is the latest state-elected Democrat in New York who has resigned amid scandals or does not want to be re-elected.

New York State Controller Alan Hevesy resigned in 2006 and was eventually sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in a pay-to-play pension scandal. In 2008, Governor Elliott Spitzer resigned over allegations of patronage of prostitutes during official business trips.

Spitzer handed over power to Lieutenant Governor David Patterson, making him the first black governor of the state. But Patterson ended his bid for a full term as governor in 2010 after he and his troops reportedly threatened a woman in a scandal that led to reports of domestic violence against one of his top government allies.

Then came Kuomo, who resigned in 2021 after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced, which he denied. Cuomo also faced a backlash for misrepresenting how many nursing home residents died in COVID-19.

Now, eight months later, another New York Democrat has been forced to resign.

“If Republicans ever have a chance to win statewide office, now is the time,” Republican Claudia Tenney told RNY, Gadget Clock Digital. Teneni, a former state lawmaker, has long condemned corruption in Albany and summed up the Benjamin scandal as the latest chapter in “The Capital of Corruption.”

Hochul was already competing with fellow Democrat Representative Tom Suozzi, New York City Public Advocate Jumane Williams and Attorney Paul Nichols. The Democratic primary is also June 28, where Benjamin may still have to go to the polls with Hochol due to election rules.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said there is an opening for Republicans in November.

“In a March statewide poll of New York voters, we found Governor Cathy Hochul with 41% job denial and 40% job approval,” Kimball told Gadget Clock Digital. More specifically, his approval rating is 57% for Democrats and only 24% for independents, indicating the possibility of a competitive general election if Republican candidates can judge independent New York voters in court.

The biggest wildcard in the race is still that Kuomo could start an independent race for governor, which would further undermine the democratic foundations.

Zeldin says he has already felt the political upheaval in New York as voters want to feel safe on their streets and in their subways, have more control over their children’s education, boost the economy and reduce the high cost of living in New York. Also, with President Biden’s low approval rating nationally, Republicans are eyeing a red wave in the midterm elections in Congress.

“There’s a great opportunity for New Yorkers to control their fate on November 8,” Zeldin said Wednesday. “And with Brian Benjamin being arrested and charged and fired, I am sure that the momentum we were already on yesterday will only continue.”

He added, “I’m not in this race to be second.”