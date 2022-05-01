GOP governor rips DeSantis’ ‘punitive approach’ toward Disney after parental rights dust-up



Amid the ongoing feud between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican governor of Arkansas on Sunday criticized what he saw as a “punitive approach to business.”

“First, Disney handled it very badly,” Governor Asa Hutchinson began, appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He first criticized how Disney took a position on the new state parental rights law, which critics called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill prohibits classroom discussions about the sexual orientation and gender identity of elementary school children from kindergarten to third grade.

“Second, the law that was passed makes it common knowledge to me that in these grades, in those lower grades, you should not teach sexual orientation and that age should not be included,” said Hutchinson, who has served as Republican governor of Arkansas since 2015. Doing, Dr.

Disney Axis Attack on Parents Desantis Blast: ‘Walt Disney Won’t Want It’

However, he moved swiftly, blaming Dissentis for signing the law last month to exclude Walt Disney World from a decade-old special contract that allowed the theme park to operate on its own.

“But I do not believe that the government should take disciplinary action against private businesses because we do not agree with them. This is not the right approach,” Hutchinson said. “And so, to me, it’s the old Republican policy of having a restrained government.”

“Let’s do the right thing,” he said. “It’s a fair debate about these special tax benefits. I understand that debate. But let’s not go after the business and punish them because we don’t agree with what they said.”

CNN host Dana Bush asked, “So Descent overstoped?”

“Okay, I don’t agree with that,” Hutchinson replied. “I do not agree with the punitive approach to business.”

Speaking at the recent Politics and Eggs event in New Hampshire, a traditional stop for presidential candidates, Hutchinson confirmed to CNN that he plans to run for president in 2024, and that the prospect of former President Donald Trump entering the race will not be affected. His decision one way or another.