GOP governor suspends all 2022 executions, announces investigation



Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has suspended all executions in his state for the remainder of 2022, announcing Monday an investigation into the state’s “oversight” of the lethal injection process.

Lee granted a last-minute delay to Oscar Franklin Smith, a prisoner sentenced to death last week, whose execution was scheduled for April 21. The state said there has been a monitoring of the lethal injection process, with the formula being tested only for lethality and infertility, but not for endotoxins.

Lee has now ordered a third-party review of the state’s lethal injection process, holding former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to conduct the investigation.

“I review every death penalty case and believe that it is an appropriate punishment for a heinous crime,” Lee said in a statement. “However, the death penalty is a very serious matter, and I hope that the Tennessee Department of Correction will not question that the procedures have been properly followed.”

Smith’s execution was one of five scheduled to take place this year. Prisoners on death row in the state have the option of requesting the death penalty in an electric chair instead of lethal injection, which is the default. According to the governor’s office, three out of four executions in Tennessee since 2019 have been carried out by electric chair.

Smith was sentenced to death in 1989 for stabbing and shooting his wife, Judith Smith, and their two sons, Jason and Chad Burnett.

Both Lee and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Smith’s appeal before the original April 21 execution. Lee took a break just hours before the execution.