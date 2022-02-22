GOP House leaders say Biden’s policies enabled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine



On Tuesday, GOP House leaders blamed President Biden for Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, arguing that the president’s failed policy had encouraged Vladimir Putin to take more aggressive action.

The statement came from House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and others a day after Russian troops entered rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, when Putin said he was recognizing territorial independence. GOP leaders have called the renewed attack on Ukraine “reprehensible.”

“Sadly, President Biden consistently chose to appease and his harsh words about Russia were never followed by strong action,” GOP leaders said.

“Deadly aid was slow, anti-aircraft and anti-ship capabilities were not provided directly, pre-attack sanctions were never imposed in proportion to the aggression Putin had already carried out, and sanctions on Nord Stream 2 were lifted.”

The Nord Stream 2 submarine pipeline directly connects Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but still not working. It has become a major target as Western governments seek to impose leverage on Russia to prevent further military action against its neighbors.

GOP leaders say the United States and its allies must “pay the price for this aggression.” They called on President Biden to adopt a more aggressive approach to curbing Putin’s ambitions.

“[W]Nord Stream 2 must end permanently, secondary sanctions on Russian financial institutions must be lifted, and crippled fines must be imposed on industries that rely on the Russian military to fight, “GOP leaders said.” “President Biden must promote the development of US power and help the United States become Europe’s preferred power partner.”

The letter includes House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalis, Republican Conference Chairwoman Alice Stefanik, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Mike Turner, and Texas delegates Michael McCall and Alabamas.

Later on Tuesday, President Biden ordered heavy US sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs. Speaking from the White House, Biden explicitly accused Putin of violating international law and promised that further sanctions would be imposed if Putin went further.

“None of us will be fooled by Putin’s claims about Ukraine,” he said.

Biden says he is withdrawing additional US troops from the Baltic state east of NATO, bordering Russia. On Friday, the prime minister of Estonia and the presidents of Latvia and Lithuania made a direct appeal to Vice President Kamala Harris to increase the US presence in the Baltic region.

Biden said the United States would impose a “complete blockade” on Russia’s two largest financial institutions and a “broad embargo” on Russian debt.

“This means we have alienated the Russian government from Western money,” Biden said. “It can no longer raise money from the West and trade its new debt in our markets or in the European market.”

Biden effectively joined 27 European Union members who on Tuesday unanimously agreed to impose their own initial sanctions targeting Russian officials for their actions in Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.