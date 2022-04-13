GOP lawmakers call on DOJ to brief Congress on details of Hunter Biden investigation



Exclusive: GOP House lawmakers have called on the judiciary to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden and his business dealings, arguing that some details have been made public.

“[L]Questions that have plagued Hunter Biden continue to be raised and cast doubt on President Joe Biden and his administration, “Republican Bob Good, R.V., and 14 other lawmakers wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

They argued that the investigation raised questions involving possible violations of criminal or civil law by President Biden or other senior administrative officials.

Their letter comes amid an investigation into Hunter Biden’s income and the payments he received while working on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Lawmakers say the “little detail” of the investigation, led by Delaware’s U.S. Attorney David Weiss, has been made public.

“It is imperative that the judiciary brief Congress on the nature of Mr. Weiss’s investigation into Hunter Biden,” they said. “There is a constitutional obligation to oversee the executive branch of Congress, and there is a moral obligation to examine whether the President of the United States or any senior official in his administration has morally compromised or been injured.”

GOP lawmakers say Congress needs to be notified of DOJ’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged lucrative relationship with foreign nationals in China, Serbia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. They also provided information on Hurricane Biden’s alleged source of income from Burisma, a natural gas company in Ukraine, Chinese company CEFC, his laptop containing “potentially compromising material” and his efforts to help White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein raise 20,000 20,000 for vice president. Residential Foundation.

Major media outlets such as the Washington Post and the New York Times have verified the collection of emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was first reported by the New York Post.

The letter was signed by U.S. Representative Bob Good Virginia, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jeff Duncan and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Mary Miller of Illinois, Chip Roy of Texas and Michael Cloud, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. , Marjorie Taylor Green and Jodie Hayes of Georgia, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Ken Buck of Colorado, Matt Getz of Florida and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri.

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings has already presented a political headache for the Biden administration in the mid-2022 term.

The White House has argued in a 2020 debate that the president’s son did not engage in unethical business dealings with Ukraine or China.

The investigation may also force a subtle decision for the judiciary, which seeks to ensure its independence and not a political decision, but publicly insists on allowing information and evidence to guide its investigation and charging decisions.

Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of an investigation into his taxes in December 2020, a month after the presidential election. He said in a statement at the time that he was “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters would prove that I have conducted my affairs legally and properly with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

The breadth of the subpona highlights the wide range of Hunter Biden’s investigations, although there is no indication that the investigation includes any of the President’s own investigations. Biden said he had not discussed his son’s international business dealings with her and had never denied receiving money from abroad.

