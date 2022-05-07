GOP lawmakers demand Garland prepare to protect churches as protesters target services



Two Republican lawmakers are urging the judiciary to take threats against the church more seriously after the Supreme Court’s draft opinion threatened to overturn Rowe v. Wade.

Texas representatives Chip Roy and Utah Sen. Mike Lee sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Saturday urging him to marshal the resources needed to protect churches amid the threat of vandalism and disrupted protests.

“We are writing to you today with deep concern in multiple reports that left-wing activists want to protest church services this weekend and perhaps disrupt the direct response to the leaked opinion written by Justice Alito that will overturn Rowe v. Wade,” Lee and Roy wrote.

Lawmakers point out that a prominent example of anti-Christian vandalism has already been documented.

“We believe these rumors should be taken seriously because protests have already started across the country this week, with the Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, Colorado being vandalized.”

Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic The church was vandalized and vandalized this week Abortion- Rights graffiti

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office told Gadget Clock it responded to reports of vandalism at the church Wednesday morning.

The photo shows the church tagged with messages such as “Prohibit our body” and “My body is my choice.” Several anarchist symbols were also spray-painted on the walls.

“Regardless of one’s position on abortion, the free practice of religion is a fundamental principle of our constitution,” Lee and Roy wrote. “We condemn any behavior that violates the freedom of religious practice and respectfully request that you immediately alert state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure that any organized effort across the country is properly addressed and that the rights of Americans are protected.” And adjust. “

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie reiterated this on Friday President Biden There is an opinion about the use of protests for influence Supreme Court Opinions

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Saki said Biden believed in “peaceful protests” but refrained from supporting attempts to pressure Supreme Court rulings. Referring to Biden’s belief in the separation of powers in government, Saki made it clear that the president was wary of exceeding his position.

