GOP lawmakers introduce bill to strip teachers union of congressional charter



First in Fox: Two Republican lawmakers are raising a bill National Education Association (NEA) Congressional Charter.

Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), and Republican Scott Fitzgerald, R-Weiss, with the Republican Study Committee (RSC), led by the Indiana National Educational Association Charter Repeal Act.

The NEA, one of the largest teachers’ unions in the United States, is the only congressional chartered union. Fitzgerald told Gadget Clock Digital that “the National Education Association has strayed far from its original goal.”

The Wisconsin Republican continued, “Instead of supporting students, the NEA consistently puts the interests of progressive teachers’ unions on student learning.” “Enough is enough for Congress to say and it is time to repeal the NEA’s federal charter.”

Fitzgerald has a huge track record with labor and union law: he was the leader of the Wisconsin Senate during the right-to-work push of the cheese state.

Banks told Gadget Clock Digital that he was “happy to partner” with his RSC colleague on the law and that “there is no daylight now between the NEA’s agenda and the far-left agenda.”

“Worst of all, the NEA strongly supports educating 5-year-olds about adult sexual behavior,” Banks continued. “Their mission was education, now it’s instinct and to make American children stand up against their parents’ values.”

“Congress represents all Americans, and this bill would cut off congressional support for an organization that now only represents narrow, biased interests,” he added.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, one a Republican, and another Original Players In his state-of-the-art push, he praised Fitzgerald for “leading the way” in legislation with banks.

“Union officials from the National Education Association are committed to ensuring that every student has access to an excellent education,” Walker said. “Representative Scott Fitzgerald stood by me as we fought their efforts to intimidate officials in Wisconsin.”

“He is now leading the way in ensuring that taxpayers are not forced to approve the NEA’s radical agenda with a congressional charter,” the former governor added.

The NEA first received its Federal Charter in 1906 through an act of Congress. A number of conservative groups, including Heritage Action, the International Women’s Forum, the Young Americas Foundation and the National Right to Work Committee, support the law, according to a one-pager obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital.

In addition, several prominent GOP lawmakers, including Illinois MP Rodney Davis, Tennessee’s Mark Green, and Florida’s Kat Camc, have signed the bill.

While the NEA and other teachers’ unions are under major scrutiny by conservatives who have a hand in executive branch policies, recent revelations show that the NEA has spent more to support the cause of the Democratic Party than its own members.

According to data compiled by Americans for Fair Treatment, 17.6% of NEA spending has been spent on political activities and lobbying, while only 8.6% has been spent on representative activities. Political activities are also responsible for spending more than employee benefits, making up 15.1% of the organization’s costs.

The lawmakers’ bill coincides with the bank and other RSC members who last week vowed to stand up against Disney’s copyright extension renewal, with Mouse House media opposing the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill.

Banks led a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek last week, citing Mouse House’s relationship with China and the company’s “political and sexual agenda” as reasons to oppose a copyright extension.

Like Disney, NEA Hopped on The “Don’t She’s Gay” train, joining the others Generous Organization Florida recently opposed a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron Desantis.

