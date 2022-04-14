GOP lawmakers warn of ‘catastrophe’ at southern border as migrant caravan travels to US



Republican lawmakers who have recently traveled to the southern border have responded to the news that a convoy of Guatemalan immigrants is expected to arrive in the United States by the end of Title 42.

Brandon Jude, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Gadget Clock Digital that an immigrant convoy from Guatemala is expected to arrive at the border on May 23, the day the title 42 expires.

Title 42 is a public health order that has been used since March 2020 to expel most migrants at the border due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The new Guatemalan migrant convoy is expected to reach the southern border in May when headline 42 ends.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Comer, R.K., who traveled to the southern border earlier this week with some of his GOP committee colleagues, warned that ending title 42 would create a “disaster” on the border.

“It’s no surprise that a convoy planned to enter the United States illegally when President Biden ended his 42-year expulsion in May,” Comer told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement Wednesday. “President Biden’s open border agenda has created a welcome mat for illegal border crossings and signaled to the world that our immigration laws could be violated without consequence.”

“In fact, we have seen illegal immigrants mocking our immigration law by taking selfies near the unfinished border wall in Yuma,” he continued. “Ending Title 42 would turn the border crisis into a disaster. President Biden must keep Title 42.”

Wisconsin GOP Republican Glenn Growthman warned in a phone call with Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday that the end of Title 42 was a “concern” – which he mentioned only “legally affects Mexico and Central America” ​​- “It tells the world that we have no legal precision.” “I’m not enforcing the border.”

Growthman added that the amount of illegal immigration at the border “many times” is related to the current “rumors around the world” of entry into the United States.

Immigrants take selfies after crossing the border into the United States

“For example, when President Trump was elected, fewer people were at the border because they thought he was going to crack down,” Grathman said. “Of course, he hasn’t cracked down for almost two years, but rumor has it that now is not the time to go to the border.”

“When Biden was elected, rumors were rife that it was time to go to the border,” Grathman continued. “So regardless of what he does in Title 42, it tells the world that he should not be so serious about border enforcement.”

Republican Byron Donald, R-Fla., Warns that “officially ending Title 42, the Biden-Harris administration is exposing one of the most heinous attacks on American sovereignty and national security in modern history.”

“This gruesome decision welcomes millions of illegal immigrants to our borders, ultimately affecting the resources we have already extracted,” Donald continued. “Cartels, human traffickers and drug traffickers are all standing idly by, waiting for the May 23rd to resume their efforts in the United States with illegal immigrants, drug addicts and convicted criminals.”

Arizona Republican Andy Biggs told Gadget Clock Digital in an email Thursday that no one is “surprised by this formation.”

“This convoy will be the first of many trekking along the US-Mexico border that the Biden administration has announced that it is ending Title 42,” Biggs continued. “The random decision by the Biden administration will create a humanitarian and national security crisis that has never been seen before in the history of this country.”

“I urge the Biden administration to keep the title at 42 places. The brave men and women working in the front row are not worthy of being pressured,” he said. “Even our American communities do not understand this expectation.”

Jude confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday that the Guatemalan migrant convoy was heading toward the southern border and would probably arrive by May 23.

Jude mentions that the caravan may be divided into smaller parts like the other caravans, but it was a “crapshoot” when asked about the disadvantages of having a caravan together.