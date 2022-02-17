GOP Leader McCarthy backs parents, voters who tossed three San Francisco School Board members out



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Came out in support of San Francisco residents who overwhelmingly approved a vote Tuesday to withdraw three of the city’s school board members.

“Parents are standing by to hear their voices,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Over the past two years, they have seen liberal school boards in their community prioritize renaming schools over reopening classrooms.

“School boards have used ‘equity’ and ‘social justice’ as excuses for discrimination and inferiority for children. The San Francisco school board has done just that and why three of its members were withdrawn from the landslide,” McCarthy continued.

Critics have argued that school board president Gabriela Lopez, vice president Fauga Moliga and commissioner Alison Collins have pursued progressive politics rather than working for the best interests of children during the epidemic. Voters agreed, according to the San Francisco Division of Elections.

“Last night’s results follow a clear message sent to parents in Virginia last November and the shouts that House Republicans have heard from voters across the country: Parents deserve to be told and children deserve a quality education,” McCarthy continued.

That’s why House Republicans have made education a key pillar of our commitment to America, including the Parental Rights Bill of Rights, which protects parental rights and calls for curriculum transparency. We want children to try and succeed, not disrupt education and politics. “We will continue to fight for that because children’s education must be a national priority,” the Republican leader added.

Among the critics of the school board’s withdrawal was Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who said in a statement after the withdrawal vote: San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be based on a government that does the necessary things. “