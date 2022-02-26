World

GOP Rep. Perry says ‘not too late’ for Biden admin to prevent Chinese attack on Taiwan amid Russia-Ukraine

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Orlando, Fla. – Republican Republican Scott Perry says Beijing is encouraged by the Russian aggression in Ukraine amid concerns that it is “not too late” for the Biden administration to “show some strength” over China’s ambitions in Taiwan.

During an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Perry, R-Pa. He says the leadership of the Biden administration has been “an utter failure.”

“In my opinion, how we got into it is double,” Perry said. “This is our energy policy in the United States. When we pull the United States offline to produce the world’s much-needed energy, it opens the door to other actors who use it to extort money from their neighbors, and Vladimir Putin is one of them.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Perry said when the US “assets” are pulled from the market, it “raises prices because it stays low.”

“And when you do that, someone like Vladimir Putin, who has got a fossil fuel-driven economy that is 40-50%, it increases his earnings, so it makes it affordable for someone – some dictator – to do what he’s doing. Number one, “Perry said. “Biden’s energy policies have eased what is happening in Ukraine right now.”

Representative Scott Perry, R.P., took a question from a reporter at a news conference hosted by the House Freedom Caucus on August 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

(AP Photo / Amanda Andrews-Rhodes, file)

“Number two, his speech has been weak,” Perry said. “We saw him weak in Afghanistan and in the rest of the world, of course, but Vladimir Putin did, and then recently, with a little bit of an attack on Ukraine or something like that, there’s going to be something we’re not going to do. It’s very, very provocative.

“When an oppressor finds a green light, it basically opens the door completely.”

Some have raised concerns in recent days that Russia’s multi-front war against Ukraine could encourage opponents like China to take on Taiwan in their ambitions, but Perry told Gadget Clock there is still time.

“It’s not too late, but the measures clearly have no effect on Russia’s tally, Vladimir Putin’s tally and the risk of invading other countries on the world stage,” Perry said, referring to the Biden administration’s sanctions on Russia. .

“There is a risk involved and, obviously, he has determined that whatever the risk is, it is worth it.”

For China, Perry said he believes “China is making an assessment right now.”

“It’s moving,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then.

President Biden commented on the debt limit during an event at the White House State Dining Room in Washington on October 4.

(AP Photo / Evan Bhuchi)

“But if they continue to fail or they already fail more spectacularly than they do, I think it opens a kind of door for China’s backwardness and then it’s just a matter of time.”

Taiwan Scrambled her Air Force As of nine on Thursday Chinese Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has announced that the plane has entered the island’s air defense zone.

A small fleet of eight J-16 fighters and a Yun-8 technical reconnaissance aircraft violated the airspace. Aircraft from Taiwan Broadcast A vigilance and monitoring of the activities of the Chinese navy.

A Defense Department spokesman said the Pentagon was “aware of the report” and that the United States was “concerned” about “provocative military action against Taiwan.”

“The United States will continue to support a peaceful solution to the cross-strait issue, consistent with the will and best interests of the people of Taiwan,” the spokesman said, adding that such measures were “unstable” and undermined regional peace and stability. “Our commitment to Taiwan is strong and contributes to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.”

The latest such intrusion occurred on January 23, when 39 Chinese defense aircraft flew into space, but the new fly-by occurred at a time of high tension.

In this unpublished file photo released by the Taiwan Defense Ministry, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flew into an unknown location.

(Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP)

Taiwan has stepped up its alert as Russia launched a full-scale aggression on Ukraine on Thursday, local time. China has criticized the move Saying Taiwan is “not Ukraine.”

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei stressed that Taiwan was a “key issue” for China and would not tolerate any foreign intervention.

“We urge the US side to acknowledge the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and to stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue,” Tan said. Reuters.

And China Appeared To emphasize that coverage of the Russian aggression could help “solve the Taiwan problem once and for all”.

Representative Scott Perry, R.P., took a question from a reporter at a news conference hosted by the House Freedom Caucus on August 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

(AP Photo / Amanda Andrews-Rhodes, file)

Meanwhile, when asked why the average American should think about the conflict in Ukraine, Perry said it was a “macro problem that most Americans probably don’t understand.”

“We are a signatory to the agreement. We made a guarantee with some of our European NATO partners that if they ever attacked, we would be there to protect them, we would bring in armed forces,” Perry said. “Vladimir Putin hasn’t arrived yet, but he’s on the doorstep right now, and if he goes any further, we’re there, so that’s a good reason to be concerned.”

Perry added that “every day, when Americans are buying products and services, whether you’re paying for the pump or you’re buying half a chicken for your family for dinner tonight, you’re going to have to pay more again because of the price of fuel.”

“It’s unnecessary,” he said. “We don’t have to accept sacrifices. We can still hold the norm that people should be free and not attack when it comes to creating our own fossil fuels and reducing costs for us.”

Peter Aitken of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

