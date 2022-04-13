GOP Rep. Tenney blames Dems’ ‘nonsense,’ ‘soft-on-crime’ policies for NY violence after subway shooting



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Republican Claudia Tenney on Wednesday blamed Democrat politicians’ “nonsense” policies for widespread violence in New York City, as a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday turned violent.

Tenney, RN.Y., added that it was a “relief” that the New York Police Department (NYPD) had arrested the suspected gunman and said, “Congratulations to the police department for accomplishing this.”

But, he added, “If they hadn’t been reimbursed, and they had more support and really the tools they need to fight crime, they probably would have gotten this guy faster. But at least they got him and no one else. I know the damage was done. “

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James in custody, 24+ hour Manhunt end; ‘We got him’

Tenny’s comments came as Big Apple’s public safety was under the microscope in the wake of Tuesday’s devastating shooting. Police suspect Frank James, 62, was the man who wore a gas mask, threw a smoke canister and opened fire inside the 36th Street subway station on Tuesday.

Ten people were shot and at least 18 were injured in the attack.

But less than half of the victims of gun violence in New York City on Tuesday were responsible for the personal attacks. According to preliminary figures from the NYPD, 25 people have been shot in nine incidents across the city, including one at the Brooklyn subway station.

“It’s unreasonable,” Tennyson, who represents a higher district, said of the rising crime rate in New York City. “You have to focus on the cause of the problem. You have a serious mental illness. You have people who are unemployed. You have a police department that doesn’t have the power to properly track and arrest people and the consequences. Per. “

New York shooting kills 3, injures 12 Hours after subway attack: ‘No one is safe’

“I can’t stress enough, it’s happening over New York,” Tennyson said.

Tenny said he spoke Wednesday with the owner of a car dealership who said there was widespread crime in places like Utica and Clinton that police were fighting to stop. A separate police officer, Tenny, said he had been told on a recent trip that officers had repeatedly arrested the same man for the same crime.

“Our politicians in Albany and our politicians in New York City who don’t realize that you have to suffer the consequences for committing a crime,” he said. “These soft-on-crime type people who prioritize criminals over prey do exactly what you expect it to do. More crime and less power of the police to handle these people.”

“The police have nothing to do,” he continued. “They say, ‘Well, look at your face,’ you know, and they don’t show up or the judge delays them. The nonsense that Democrats have been promoting.”

As far as solutions are concerned, Tennyson said New York policymakers should protect policies such as police funding and qualified immunity, which in many cases prevents officials from suing privately for violations of public rights.

“It gives police officers the opportunity not to feel so risk-averse that they can’t go out and keep people safe,” Tenny said of qualified immunity.

“Would you tell the Marines going to Afghanistan, ‘We want you to go there, but we’re going to return the money … We’ll give you half the supplies you need to keep yourself safe?'” Tenny said, a comparison to the police defending effort. “Do you want to do that?”

Gadget Clock’ Stephanie Pagons and Daniel Wallace contributed to this report.